Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Constellium SE $CSTM

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Free Report) by 894.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056,336 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,849,554 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.51% of Constellium worth $50,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Constellium by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,526 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,566 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 71,396 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 77,021 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Get Constellium alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Constellium news, insider Philippe Hoffmann sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 144,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,363.76. This represents a 25.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michiel Brandjes sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,000. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 195,153 shares of company stock worth $6,369,312 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Constellium Stock Performance

NYSE:CSTM opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $36.99.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.43 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 4.87%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Constellium and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Constellium from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Constellium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSTM

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Constellium, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Constellium wasn't on the list.

While Constellium currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here