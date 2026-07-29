Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,533 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 49,517 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Veralto were worth $10,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $261,340,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,150,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $543,817,000 after buying an additional 1,472,304 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,798,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,435,000 after buying an additional 1,303,940 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,211 shares of the company's stock worth $226,615,000 after buying an additional 997,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,681,786 shares of the company's stock worth $148,704,000 after buying an additional 900,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

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Veralto Price Performance

VLTO stock opened at $98.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Veralto's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VLTO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLTO

More Veralto News

Here are the key news stories impacting Veralto this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat estimates. Veralto reported adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, up from $0.93 a year earlier and above the roughly $1.00–$1.01 analyst consensus. Veralto Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Veralto reported adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, up from $0.93 a year earlier and above the roughly $1.00–$1.01 analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: Revenue also exceeded expectations. Quarterly revenue totaled $1.47 billion, compared with analyst forecasts of approximately $1.45 billion. Veralto posted a 17.33% net margin and 34.63% return on equity, supporting the view that profitability remains strong. Veralto Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Quarterly revenue totaled $1.47 billion, compared with analyst forecasts of approximately $1.45 billion. Veralto posted a 17.33% net margin and 34.63% return on equity, supporting the view that profitability remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Full-year earnings guidance was raised above consensus. Veralto projected fiscal 2026 earnings of $4.35–$4.43 per share, compared with the prior consensus estimate of $4.25. This upward outlook revision is likely the most important catalyst for the favorable investor response.

Veralto projected fiscal 2026 earnings of $4.35–$4.43 per share, compared with the prior consensus estimate of $4.25. This upward outlook revision is likely the most important catalyst for the favorable investor response. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was essentially in line. The company forecast earnings of $1.06–$1.09 per share, versus consensus of $1.07, suggesting continued growth but limited near-term upside relative to expectations.

The company forecast earnings of $1.06–$1.09 per share, versus consensus of $1.07, suggesting continued growth but limited near-term upside relative to expectations. Neutral Sentiment: CEO stock sale creates a minor overhang. CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares worth about $674,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. She continued to own 124,085 shares, reducing the likelihood that investors view the transaction as a signal about business prospects. SEC Insider Transaction Filing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $674,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,788,075. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Further Reading

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