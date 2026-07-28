Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Invitation Home $INVH

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 406.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,728 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 517,538 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Invitation Home worth $16,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,952,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invitation Home by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Invitation Home by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,296,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,407 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,524,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,377,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company's stock.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $689.91 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Invitation Home from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra cut Invitation Home from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Invitation Home from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Invitation Home from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Invitation Home from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Invitation Home

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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