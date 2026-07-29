Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. $SPNT

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT - Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,402 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 137,402 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.36% of SiriusPoint worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in SiriusPoint by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the company's stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the company's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPNT shares. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of SiriusPoint from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.00.

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SiriusPoint Price Performance

Shares of SiriusPoint stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.38%. On average, research analysts expect that SiriusPoint Ltd. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. is a global insurance and reinsurance company headquartered in Bermuda, offering a broad range of property and casualty solutions to clients around the world. The company operates through two core segments: reinsurance, which provides treaty and facultative coverage across property, casualty and specialty lines; and insurance, which underwrites specialty programs, fronting arrangements and other tailored products for commercial and niche markets. This integrated model allows SiriusPoint to leverage shared underwriting expertise and capital efficiency across its product suite.

On the reinsurance side, SiriusPoint’s offerings include coverage for natural catastrophes, casualty losses, political risk and other complex exposures, with both proportional and non-proportional treaty structures.

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