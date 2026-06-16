Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,723,187 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 376,483 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.25% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $30,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,370,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,454,000 after buying an additional 2,999,082 shares during the last quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,632,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 543.6% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 166,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 140,932 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 377,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 74,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $358,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 682,089 shares in the company, valued at $15,688,047. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.25 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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