Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,615,131 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Netflix were worth $155,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 927.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after acquiring an additional 159,578,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 685.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,068,882,000 after acquiring an additional 75,107,069 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.48.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $126.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $366,932.20. This trade represents a 99.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. The trade was a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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