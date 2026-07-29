Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $11.67 Million in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 418,062 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $11,672,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of American Homes 4 Rent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 70.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $36.16.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMH. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMH

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 2,041 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,010. This represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,024 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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