Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $23.44 Million in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 102,600 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $23,442,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Five Below at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Five Below by 40,774,210.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,453,062 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $10,445,139,000 after acquiring an additional 55,452,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $182,786,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $220,161,000 after purchasing an additional 745,272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,785,169 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $336,254,000 after purchasing an additional 630,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $100,884,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVE. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Five Below to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.05.

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Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $203.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $251.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Further Reading

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