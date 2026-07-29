Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $8.34 Million in SunocoCorp LLC $SUNC

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SunocoCorp LLC (NYSE:SUNC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 135,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,341,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.26% of SunocoCorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUNC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SunocoCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,936,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunocoCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,886,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SunocoCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,696,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SunocoCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,776,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SunocoCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,976,000.

SunocoCorp Stock Performance

Shares of SUNC stock opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.79. SunocoCorp LLC has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.77.

SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SunocoCorp LLC will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunocoCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.0023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is an increase from SunocoCorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. SunocoCorp's payout ratio is currently 185.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on SunocoCorp from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SunocoCorp in a research report on Friday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SunocoCorp from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SunocoCorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of SunocoCorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.50.

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SunocoCorp Company Profile

Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership. Sunoco LP is based in DALLAS.

See Also

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