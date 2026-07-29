Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $8.49 Million in Apex Technology Acquisition Co. $APXT

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 850,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,492,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.91% of Apex Technology Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APXT. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,272,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Apex Technology Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "sell (e+)" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Apex Technology Acquisition to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Apex Technology Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on APXT

Apex Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

APXT stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. Apex Technology Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Apex Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:APXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Apex Technology Acquisition Profile

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California. Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation is a subsidiary of Apex Technology Sponsor LLC.

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