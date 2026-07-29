Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in Lumexa Imaging Holdings, Inc. $LMRI

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Lumexa Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMRI - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.35% of Lumexa Imaging worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMRI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumexa Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $37,139,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumexa Imaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,860,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lumexa Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,750,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lumexa Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $26,562,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumexa Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,877,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LMRI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lumexa Imaging from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lumexa Imaging from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lumexa Imaging from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMRI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brett Brodnax acquired 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $449,695.75. The trade was a 129.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumexa Imaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMRI opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $9.95. Lumexa Imaging Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Lumexa Imaging Company Profile

We are one of the largest national providers of diagnostic imaging services(1). Our platform is integrated, scalable and has a proven track record of creating value for our stakeholders. As of September 30, 2025, we and our affiliates operated the second largest(1) outpatient imaging center footprint in the United States. It spans 184 centers(2)across 13 states and includes eight joint venture partnerships with health systems. Our centers are in attractive metropolitan statistical areas (“MSAs”).

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