Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,255 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 91,117 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,693 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 797 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dockside LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,733,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of SPGI opened at $424.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $424.69 and a 200 day moving average of $458.22. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The firm has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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