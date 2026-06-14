Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,705,130 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 143,894 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Charles Schwab worth $170,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 296,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,298,000 after buying an additional 75,820 shares during the period. Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 407,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,681,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,222 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $344,410,000 after purchasing an additional 396,358 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of SCHW opened at $91.04 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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