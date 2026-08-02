Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stake in Exponent, Inc. $EXPO

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO - Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,215 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 30,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Exponent were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,499 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $166,183,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,210 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $80,172,000 after buying an additional 39,865 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,814 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $62,954,000 after buying an additional 66,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,885 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $59,958,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $51,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 2,945 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $160,973.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $114,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,105 shares in the company, valued at $63,504.35. The trade was a 64.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 15,324 shares of company stock worth $855,019 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Exponent

Here are the key news stories impacting Exponent this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations: Exponent reported adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share versus the $0.55 consensus estimate. Revenue reached approximately $171.6 million, while operating profit rose 63.1% year over year to $28.0 million. Exponent Q2 earnings report

Exponent reported adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share versus the $0.55 consensus estimate. Revenue reached approximately $171.6 million, while operating profit rose 63.1% year over year to $28.0 million. Positive Sentiment: Growth outlook raised: Management increased its 2026 net revenue growth forecast to 9%–10%, citing expanding demand for services related to artificial intelligence. The improved guidance reinforces expectations for continued business momentum. Exponent raises 2026 growth outlook

Management increased its 2026 net revenue growth forecast to 9%–10%, citing expanding demand for services related to artificial intelligence. The improved guidance reinforces expectations for continued business momentum. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target: JPMorgan Chase increased its target from $80 to $90 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying substantial potential appreciation from the referenced $66.94 price. JPMorgan raises Exponent price target

JPMorgan Chase increased its target from $80 to $90 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying substantial potential appreciation from the referenced $66.94 price. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns increased: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share and expanded the company’s stock-repurchase authorization by $50 million. Exponent dividend and repurchase announcement

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share and expanded the company’s stock-repurchase authorization by $50 million. Neutral Sentiment: The dividend offers an annualized yield of roughly 1.9%, with payment scheduled for September 18 to shareholders of record on September 4.

The dividend offers an annualized yield of roughly 1.9%, with payment scheduled for September 18 to shareholders of record on September 4. Negative Sentiment: Insider-trading data showed 17 reported insider sales and no purchases over the past six months, which may raise a modest sentiment concern. Quarterly operating cash flow was also negative at $1.0 million, although capital spending remained limited at $2.5 million.

Exponent Trading Up 3.5%

Exponent stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $81.95. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $171.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.99 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 17.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Exponent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Exponent and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exponent has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXPO

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc NASDAQ: EXPO is an engineering and scientific consulting firm that offers multidisciplinary analysis and advisory services to clients across a range of industries. The company's expertise spans mechanical, materials and corrosion engineering, civil and structural engineering, electrical engineering, industrial hygiene, toxicology and health sciences, and failure analysis. Exponent provides support for product design, performance evaluation, litigation consulting, and regulatory compliance, helping manufacturers, insurers, law firms and government agencies address complex technical challenges.

Founded in 1967 in Menlo Park, California, Exponent has grown from a small failure-analysis laboratory into a global consulting practice.

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