Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,080 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 362,369 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $59,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 87,000 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,150,840 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $123,451,000 after buying an additional 24,984 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,470 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 309,888 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $32,541,000 after buying an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting EOG Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $4.80 from $4.67, signaling improved expectations for near-term profitability.

Zacks Research raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $4.80 from $4.67, signaling improved expectations for near-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $3.50 from $3.36 and lifted its Q1 2028 and FY2028 EPS forecasts, which suggests a somewhat better longer-term earnings outlook.

The firm also increased its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $3.50 from $3.36 and lifted its Q1 2028 and FY2028 EPS forecasts, which suggests a somewhat better longer-term earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on EOG, so the updates were not an outright bullish recommendation despite the higher estimates.

Zacks Research kept a rating on EOG, so the updates were not an outright bullish recommendation despite the higher estimates. Negative Sentiment: Some forecasts were reduced, including Q3 2026 EPS, Q1 2027 EPS, Q2 2027 EPS, FY2026 EPS and FY2027 EPS, which could temper enthusiasm about future earnings growth.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $146.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.25. The firm's 50-day moving average is $136.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. EOG Resources's payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Trading set a $177.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Roth Capital restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut their price target on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

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