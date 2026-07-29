Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,533 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 75,328 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company's stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 22,768 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,595 shares of the technology company's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $186.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson purchased 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley purchased 375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,658.84. This represents a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $157.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $121.04 and a one year high of $193.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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