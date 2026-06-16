Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,931 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,015 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Molina Healthcare worth $21,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,458 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,796,000 after acquiring an additional 447,078 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $198,942,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,127,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,704,000 after acquiring an additional 189,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 795,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,502,611. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $201.07 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $176.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.01. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a twelve month low of $121.06 and a twelve month high of $311.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MOH

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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