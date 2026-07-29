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Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $10.89 Million Investment in Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Gold Fields logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund initiated a $10.89 million position in Gold Fields during the first quarter, purchasing 239,812 shares. Institutional investors collectively own 24.81% of the company.
  • Gold Fields shares opened at $32.66, well below their 52-week high of $61.64; the stock’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages were $35.63 and $44.21, respectively.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with five Buy, four Hold, and two Sell ratings. The consensus rating is Hold, with an average price target of $47.75.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 239,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,887,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company's stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 79,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gold Fields by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Gold Fields by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 5.9% in the first quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company's stock.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm's 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $61.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields NYSE: GFI is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company's core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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