Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $14.75 Million Investment in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 781,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,751,000.

Get Coupang alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 325.8% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,699 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company's stock.

Coupang Stock Up 3.1%

CPNG stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Coupang from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.20 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Coupang from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.02.

Get Our Latest Report on CPNG

About Coupang

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea's leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Coupang, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coupang wasn't on the list.

While Coupang currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here