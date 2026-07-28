Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $16.48 Million Investment in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,487 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $16,481,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Celestica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Celestica by 5,806,149.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,081,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,874 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter valued at $424,459,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $456,511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $315,497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,623 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,187,650,000 after purchasing an additional 798,782 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 18,176 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.17, for a total transaction of $7,000,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,384 shares in the company, valued at $23,258,105.28. The trade was a 23.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

View Our Latest Report on CLS

Key Celestica News

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Celestica reported $4.70 billion in revenue, up 62% year over year, while adjusted earnings reached $2.54 per share versus the $2.29 consensus estimate. Reported EPS was also above expectations, at $2.41, compared with the same $2.29 consensus. Celestica Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Celestica reported $4.70 billion in revenue, up 62% year over year, while adjusted earnings reached $2.54 per share versus the $2.29 consensus estimate. Reported EPS was also above expectations, at $2.41, compared with the same $2.29 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year outlook. Celestica now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $20.5 billion and EPS of $11.30, above analyst expectations of $19.2 billion and $10.13, respectively. The company also said growth is expected to accelerate in 2027. Celestica Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Celestica now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $20.5 billion and EPS of $11.30, above analyst expectations of $19.2 billion and $10.13, respectively. The company also said growth is expected to accelerate in 2027. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance also topped consensus. Celestica forecast EPS of $2.88–$3.08 and revenue of $5.3–$5.6 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $2.65 EPS and $5.0 billion in revenue. The outlook indicates momentum is continuing beyond the latest quarter. Celestica Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat Estimates; Raises 2026 Outlook

Celestica forecast EPS of $2.88–$3.08 and revenue of $5.3–$5.6 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $2.65 EPS and $5.0 billion in revenue. The outlook indicates momentum is continuing beyond the latest quarter. Positive Sentiment: Options activity reflected bullish interest. Investors purchased 13,556 call options, approximately 16% above the average daily call volume, although options activity is a positioning signal rather than a fundamental change.

Investors purchased 13,556 call options, approximately 16% above the average daily call volume, although options activity is a positioning signal rather than a fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Celestica’s reported net margin was 6.95% and return on equity was 36.91%. The stock’s high beta and elevated valuation mean strong results may support the shares, but they also leave the stock sensitive to future guidance or execution disappointments.

Celestica Price Performance

Celestica stock opened at $321.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.05. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.19 and a 52 week high of $474.02. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $361.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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