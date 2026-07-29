Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $8.68 Million Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 808,000 shares of the airline's stock, valued at approximately $8,678,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of American Airlines Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 569.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,687,232 shares of the airline's stock valued at $104,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,670,800 shares of the airline's stock worth $153,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,198,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1,711.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984,457 shares of the airline's stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,909 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 572.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,152,577 shares of the airline's stock valued at $32,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,613 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Melius Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Airlines Group

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 69,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,025,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,433,313. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of AAL opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.32. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.70 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.American Airlines Group's revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.700--0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -0.650-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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