Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $8,186,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 1,157 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.55, for a total transaction of $266,746.35. Following the sale, the director owned 9,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,231,724. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total value of $1,442,820.00. Following the sale, the director owned 366,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $88,176,020.54. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 13,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,906 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Robert W. Baird set a $252.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $232.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $238.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $261.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12,839.58, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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