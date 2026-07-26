Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 583,231 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Free Report) by 233.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,789 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 583,231 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Equity Residential worth $49,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in Equity Residential by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG increased its position in Equity Residential by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.57 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.97%.The firm had revenue of $779.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Residential has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.7025 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Equity Residential's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equity Residential to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Equity Residential from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential NYSE: EQR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company's core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

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