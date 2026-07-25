Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 656,951 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 576.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770,947 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 656,951 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $123,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $57,363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,407 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,559,000. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $7,140,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $154.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.78 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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