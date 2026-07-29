Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Figma, Inc. $FIG

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 442,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,360,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Figma as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Figma by 3,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Figma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Figma by 1,446.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 727 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Figma by 1,568.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 734 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other Figma news, CEO Dylan Field sold 174,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $4,364,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Shaunt Voskanian sold 87,510 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $2,013,605.10. Following the transaction, the executive owned 1,781,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,989,553.80. This trade represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 733,309 shares of company stock worth $17,824,756 in the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Figma from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Figma from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Figma from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Figma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Figma in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIG

Figma Trading Up 6.3%

FIG stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11. Figma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $142.92.

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.27. Figma had a negative net margin of 123.83% and a negative return on equity of 98.51%. The business had revenue of $333.44 million during the quarter. The company's revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Figma, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Figma

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform's real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

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