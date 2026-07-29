Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Aris Mining Co. $ARIS

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARIS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 513,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,528,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.25% of Aris Mining as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 96.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 521,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 256,022 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aris Mining by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,876 shares of the company's stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 167,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aris Mining by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,102 shares of the company's stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Aris Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ARIS. Zacks Research upgraded Aris Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Aris Mining from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aris Mining presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aris Mining

Aris Mining Price Performance

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. Aris Mining Co. has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of -0.22.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $372.48 million for the quarter. Aris Mining had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aris Mining Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of precious metal and lithium assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARMN, the company pursues a disciplined strategy of resource definition and project development to deliver value for its shareholders.

The firm’s principal assets include several high-grade gold projects across multiple continents and a strategic lithium property in the United States.

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