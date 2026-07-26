Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 2,161.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,778 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 796,901 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of General Motors worth $62,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Bank Corp increased its position in General Motors by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $51.69 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.86.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.05%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Trending Headlines about General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM raised its 2026 profit outlook again after a strong quarter, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum is improving and giving bulls more confidence in the stock. Article Title

GM raised its 2026 profit outlook again after a strong quarter, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum is improving and giving bulls more confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage after earnings has been favorable, with reports highlighting stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, and a valuation that still looks attractive versus peers. Article Title

Analyst and media coverage after earnings has been favorable, with reports highlighting stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, and a valuation that still looks attractive versus peers. Positive Sentiment: GM’s manufacturing investments, including the $157 million Missouri plant upgrade, suggest continued support for truck production and operational efficiency. Article Title

GM’s manufacturing investments, including the $157 million Missouri plant upgrade, suggest continued support for truck production and operational efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: GM and IONATE announced a smart-grid transformer deployment at a Michigan plant, a positive sustainability/efficiency step, but likely not a major near-term stock driver. Article Title

GM and IONATE announced a smart-grid transformer deployment at a Michigan plant, a positive sustainability/efficiency step, but likely not a major near-term stock driver. Neutral Sentiment: Reports of unusually large options trading and upbeat price-target chatter may reflect rising investor interest, but they do not by themselves change GM’s operating outlook. Article Title

Reports of unusually large options trading and upbeat price-target chatter may reflect rising investor interest, but they do not by themselves change GM’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: GM’s pullback on EVs after a roughly $10.9 billion charge underscores the cost of prior EV investments and reminds investors that the transition remains expensive and uncertain. Article Title

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $8,445,238.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at $50,399,794.20. This represents a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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