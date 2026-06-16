Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,997 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 219,977 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $29,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,180,117 shares of the company's stock worth $3,402,265,000 after acquiring an additional 536,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,829,140 shares of the company's stock worth $1,082,487,000 after acquiring an additional 449,815 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,084,645 shares of the company's stock worth $982,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,628,065 shares of the company's stock worth $723,175,000 after acquiring an additional 109,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth $402,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.60. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The company's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $75.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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