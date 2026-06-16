Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,275 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 102,949 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $32,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,050,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $150.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The stock has a market cap of $350.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $144.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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