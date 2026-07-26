Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH - Free Report) by 686.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,857 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 522,678 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.92% of Lantheus worth $45,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 221.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company's stock.

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Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH stock opened at $104.82 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $111.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $377.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $354.48 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Read Our Latest Report on LNTH

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company's portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

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