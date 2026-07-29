Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 725.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 26,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $47.00 price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.50.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE OHI opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $52.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.14%.Omega Healthcare Investors's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.47%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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