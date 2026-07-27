Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ - Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,953,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,123,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.46% of KANZHUN worth $26,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BZ. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in KANZHUN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KANZHUN by 5,732.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BZ shares. Zacks Research raised KANZHUN from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of KANZHUN from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.75.

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KANZHUN Price Performance

Shares of KANZHUN stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15.

KANZHUN Company Profile

Kanzhun Ltd. NASDAQ: BZ operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ - Free Report).

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