Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 103,720 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055,429 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 103,720 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.16% of Kimco Realty worth $23,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 73,337 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore set a $25.00 price target on Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.12.

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Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. Kimco Realty Corporation has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $26.45.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 28.54%.The firm had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $542.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.93%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

Further Reading

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