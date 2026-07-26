Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,050,706 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,869 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 1,050,706 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $48,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 329,765 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $31,783,000 after acquiring an additional 108,250 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.9% in the first quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,766 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,272,449 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,375,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $2,558,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE DIS opened at $94.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $122.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.00.

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Key Walt Disney News

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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