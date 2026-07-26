Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,559,823 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,346 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 1,559,823 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Starbucks worth $76,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 296.2% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 313 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Starbucks from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Starbucks from a "sector perform" rating to a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $231,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,045,856. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,687 shares of company stock worth $889,033 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $109.23. The business's 50 day moving average is $102.32 and its 200-day moving average is $98.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The business had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is 187.88%.

Key Headlines Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

See Also

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