Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 22,652 Shares of GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL - Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,843 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,652 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in GRAIL were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRAL. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GRAIL by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,510,000 after purchasing an additional 993,684 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GRAIL by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,085,333 shares of the company's stock worth $178,484,000 after acquiring an additional 455,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GRAIL by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,980,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,535,000 after purchasing an additional 163,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,827,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,418,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in GRAIL by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,687 shares of the company's stock worth $129,385,000 after purchasing an additional 588,647 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew John Partridge sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 163,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,001,117.04. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company's stock.

Key GRAIL News

Here are the key news stories impacting GRAIL this week:

Positive Sentiment: GRAIL will present at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference on August 11. Management’s appearance could provide updates on commercial execution, adoption of its Galleri cancer-detection test and future growth plans. GRAIL to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

GRAIL will present at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference on August 11. Management’s appearance could provide updates on commercial execution, adoption of its Galleri cancer-detection test and future growth plans. Neutral Sentiment: GRAIL is expected to report its next quarterly results on Wednesday. The report may become the next major catalyst, particularly given the company’s continued losses and the market’s focus on revenue growth, cash usage and guidance. GRAIL Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GRAIL is expected to report its next quarterly results on Wednesday. The report may become the next major catalyst, particularly given the company’s continued losses and the market’s focus on revenue growth, cash usage and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized or reiterated a securities class action against GRAIL and certain executives, covering investors who purchased shares between May 13, 2025, and February 19, 2026. The firms allege federal securities-law violations connected with investor losses and are soliciting lead-plaintiff applicants.

Multiple law firms publicized or reiterated a securities class action against GRAIL and certain executives, covering investors who purchased shares between May 13, 2025, and February 19, 2026. The firms allege federal securities-law violations connected with investor losses and are soliciting lead-plaintiff applicants. Negative Sentiment: The August 4, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline is generating repeated investor alerts from Rosen, Hagens Berman, Robbins Geller, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, and other firms. Although the allegations have not been proven, the concentration of notices can increase uncertainty around potential damages, legal expenses and management attention. Rosen Law Firm GRAIL Investor Deadline Notice

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRAL shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GRAIL in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded GRAIL from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on GRAIL from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on GRAIL

GRAIL Stock Performance

Shares of GRAL opened at $68.56 on Monday. GRAIL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 3.24.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $40.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.16 million. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 253.22%. Equities research analysts predict that GRAIL, Inc. will post -10.91 EPS for the current year.

About GRAIL

GRAIL, Inc NASDAQ: GRAL is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company's platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

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