Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 265,264 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,882 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 265,264 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Mastercard worth $259,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,897,854 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $45,612,087,000 after purchasing an additional 466,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,686,605 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $11,773,153,000 after purchasing an additional 349,369 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,964,658 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $10,256,368,000 after purchasing an additional 759,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,046,550 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $9,160,657,000 after purchasing an additional 123,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $489.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $464.52 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $499.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.57. The company has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.04.

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About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

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