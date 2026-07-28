Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 3,535 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,675 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $474,070,000 after acquiring an additional 903,223 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,751.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,427 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,414,000 after acquiring an additional 89,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $355.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $407.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $466.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $375.02 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.96 and a 12 month high of $564.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm's 50 day moving average is $341.17 and its 200 day moving average is $353.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.24%.Roper Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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