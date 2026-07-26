Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 35,532 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 851,478 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 35,532 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Marvell Technology worth $84,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Marvell Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $194.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $169.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.16.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.Marvell Technology's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total value of $667,359.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at $131,065,512.22. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,542 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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