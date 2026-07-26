Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 41,073 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,049 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 41,073 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $39,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 16,832 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,305,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,228 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $76,299,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Evercore set a $570.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $613.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $567.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.27 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The company has a market capitalization of $210.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 15.04%.The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.11%.

Trending Headlines about Thermo Fisher Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Thermo Fisher beat Q2 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting $6.03 in adjusted EPS versus $5.71 expected and $11.99 billion in revenue versus $11.71 billion expected, with organic revenue up 5% year over year. Reuters article

Thermo Fisher beat Q2 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting $6.03 in adjusted EPS versus $5.71 expected and $11.99 billion in revenue versus $11.71 billion expected, with organic revenue up 5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY 2026 guidance, signaling management’s confidence that customer demand recovery should continue and that the stronger quarter was not a one-off. Business Wire article

The company raised its FY 2026 guidance, signaling management’s confidence that customer demand recovery should continue and that the stronger quarter was not a one-off. Positive Sentiment: Analysts pointed to broad-based improvement in life sciences and biopharma activity, plus price target upgrades, as additional support for the stock’s rally. Yahoo Finance article

Analysts pointed to broad-based improvement in life sciences and biopharma activity, plus price target upgrades, as additional support for the stock’s rally. Neutral Sentiment: Thermo Fisher also launched InstaFlux for food microbiology labs, a product announcement that may help long-term workflow adoption but is not likely the main driver of the stock move today. Business Wire article

Thermo Fisher also launched InstaFlux for food microbiology labs, a product announcement that may help long-term workflow adoption but is not likely the main driver of the stock move today. Neutral Sentiment: One analyst note suggested the strong quarter may not materially change the second-half outlook, indicating some caution after the earnings beat. Yahoo Finance article

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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