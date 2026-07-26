Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 452,119 Shares of Bausch Health Cos Inc. $BHC

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC - Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 452,119 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 2.14% of Bausch Health Cos worth $43,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Cos in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Bausch Health Cos by 1,548.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Cos by 97.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 948,322 shares of the company's stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 467,270 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Cos by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 324,847 shares of the company's stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,418 shares of the company's stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 84,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company's stock.

Get Bausch Health Cos alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bausch Health Cos news, Director Frank D. Lee sold 24,456 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $132,796.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 49,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $267,910.77. The trade was a 33.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bausch Health Cos from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bausch Health Cos to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Cos from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bausch Health Cos

Bausch Health Cos Price Performance

Bausch Health Cos stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. Bausch Health Cos Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68.

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Cos had a negative return on equity of 2,922.77% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Analysts expect that Bausch Health Cos Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Cos Profile

Bausch Health Cos Inc, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The company operates through two primary segments: Ophthalmology, led by its Bausch + Lomb franchise, and Diversified Brands, which encompasses prescription dermatology, gastrointestinal, neurology and branded pharmaceutical products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of therapeutic and over-the-counter offerings designed to address conditions such as cataracts, dry eye, glaucoma, acne, rosacea, migraine and gastrointestinal disorders.

The Ophthalmology segment under the Bausch + Lomb name provides products for eye health, including prescription drops, contact lens care solutions, intraocular lenses, surgical instruments and diagnostic devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bausch Health Cos, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bausch Health Cos wasn't on the list.

While Bausch Health Cos currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here