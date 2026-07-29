Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 5,757 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,772 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,757 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Datadog were worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 112,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.60, for a total value of $26,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,473,073.60. The trade was a 88.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,760,883.30. This represents a 75.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,486,587 shares of company stock valued at $342,962,652 in the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $250.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.23, a PEG ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.38. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Datadog from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research raised its Datadog price target to $289 from $255 and maintained a Buy rating, implying approximately 15% upside from the referenced price. The upgrade reinforces confidence in Datadog’s growth outlook. BTIG price target article

BTIG Research raised its Datadog price target to and maintained a rating, implying approximately 15% upside from the referenced price. The upgrade reinforces confidence in Datadog’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Datadog recently outperformed the broader market, with shares advancing 2.03% in the latest completed session. Investor interest has been supported by expectations for upcoming cloud-company earnings and generally bullish Wall Street recommendations. Why Datadog outpaced the stock market

Datadog recently outperformed the broader market, with shares advancing 2.03% in the latest completed session. Investor interest has been supported by expectations for upcoming cloud-company earnings and generally bullish Wall Street recommendations. Neutral Sentiment: The average brokerage recommendation remains equivalent to a Buy, although the concentration of bullish ratings may reduce the signal’s usefulness and leave the stock vulnerable to disappointment. Wall Street recommendations on Datadog

The average brokerage recommendation remains equivalent to a Buy, although the concentration of bullish ratings may reduce the signal’s usefulness and leave the stock vulnerable to disappointment. Negative Sentiment: CEO Olivier Pomel sold 47,054 shares worth about $11.5 million, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares worth approximately $11.5 million, and Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares for roughly $4.9 million. All three transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which reduces their significance as discretionary bearish signals, but the sales can still pressure sentiment—particularly after DDOG’s strong run and elevated valuation.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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