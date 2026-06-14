Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 714,207 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 714,207 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $125,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after buying an additional 7,035,991 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,016,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $424.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path.

Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators.

Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted rising GPU market-share data and stronger investor focus on AMD’s expanding role in AI hardware, helping semiconductor stocks rally broadly.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,032 shares of company stock valued at $158,658,616. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $511.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.06 and a 52-week high of $546.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.17 billion, a PE ratio of 167.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $386.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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