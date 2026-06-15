Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 726 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in ASML were worth $82,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,589.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,863.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $683.48 and a 1-year high of $1,903.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,539.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1,371.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.86 EPS for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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