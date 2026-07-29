Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 7,338 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,187 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $12,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 41.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,932 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $284,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $570.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $682.00 to $523.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $725.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $547.65 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $488.89 and its 200 day moving average is $477.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.94, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $339.01 and a 52-week high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $807.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.90 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 6.90%.The firm's revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Elizabeth Reid Coughlin sold 1,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $753,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,501,640. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.79, for a total transaction of $6,437,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,040,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,763,458.63. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,527,983. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Axon Enterprise, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Axon Enterprise wasn't on the list.

While Axon Enterprise currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here