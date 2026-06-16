Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 800,014 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,395 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 800,014 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $23,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:KMI opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.53.

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Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,508.58. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,598 shares of company stock worth $700,474. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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