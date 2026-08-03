Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 8,821 Shares of McGrath RentCorp $MGRC

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC - Free Report) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 8,821 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,186 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 25,188 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,350 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $115.15 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $94.99 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.66 and a 200 day moving average of $113.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.10). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $221.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $236.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McGrath RentCorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: 2026 outlook and expansion spending support growth: Management projected 2026 revenue of $955 million to $985 million and raised planned gross rental capital expenditures to $200 million-$220 million, indicating continued demand and investment in fleet expansion. The higher spending could support future rental revenue and earnings. McGrath outlines 2026 revenue of $955M-$985M while raising gross rental CapEx to $200M-$220M

Management projected 2026 revenue of $955 million to $985 million and raised planned gross rental capital expenditures to $200 million-$220 million, indicating continued demand and investment in fleet expansion. The higher spending could support future rental revenue and earnings. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised several near-term forecasts: The firm increased its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $1.85 from $1.79, Q4 2026 to $2.00 from $1.94, and FY2026 to $6.32 from $6.29. Sidoti also raised its Q4 2027 estimate to $2.18 from $2.12, suggesting improving expectations for portions of the outlook.

The firm increased its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $1.85 from $1.79, Q4 2026 to $2.00 from $1.94, and FY2026 to $6.32 from $6.29. Sidoti also raised its Q4 2027 estimate to $2.18 from $2.12, suggesting improving expectations for portions of the outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call highlighted both growth and risks: Management discussed rental-revenue growth and strategic opportunities, while also addressing execution, capital spending and other operating risks. McGrath RentCorp Earnings Call Balances Growth and Risks

Management discussed rental-revenue growth and strategic opportunities, while also addressing execution, capital spending and other operating risks. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter results missed expectations: MGRC reported EPS of $1.37 versus the $1.46 consensus estimate, while revenue of $221.11 million fell short of the $236.52 million forecast. EPS also declined from $1.46 a year earlier, potentially limiting enthusiasm around the stock. McGrath Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

MGRC reported EPS of $1.37 versus the $1.46 consensus estimate, while revenue of $221.11 million fell short of the $236.52 million forecast. EPS also declined from $1.46 a year earlier, potentially limiting enthusiasm around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Longer-term estimates were trimmed: Sidoti lowered Q1 2027 EPS to $1.17 from $1.18, Q2 2027 to $1.63 from $1.81, and FY2027 to $7.01 from $7.07. The FY2027 reduction suggests analysts see some pressure despite the improved near-term forecasts.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph F. Hanna sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.64, for a total transaction of $904,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 151,549 shares in the company, valued at $18,282,871.36. This represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Gilda Malek sold 1,407 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $160,454.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,372.72. The trade was a 14.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 20,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp, through its subsidiaries, provides rental, sales, and servicing of equipment for commercial, industrial, environmental, and residential markets. The company operates primarily through two segments—mobile storage and water management—offering flexible solutions for customers requiring on-site storage, water transport, treatment, and dewatering services.

In its mobile storage segment, McGrath RentCorp supplies portable storage containers and modular office units to sectors including construction, retail, government, and disaster restoration.

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