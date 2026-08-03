Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 96,400 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation $IART

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART - Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,864 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 96,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.13% of Integra LifeSciences worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 26,745 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,441 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 37,322 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $18.86.

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Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of IART opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $418.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 18.30%. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.610 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

Further Reading

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