Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $40.44 Million Position in Beta Bionics, Inc. $BBNX

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,327,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,437,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 3.01% of Beta Bionics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBNX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Beta Bionics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beta Bionics by 203.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Beta Bionics by 197.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beta Bionics by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beta Bionics during the first quarter valued at about $95,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBNX shares. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Beta Bionics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Beta Bionics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Beta Bionics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Beta Bionics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Beta Bionics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beta Bionics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.70.

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Beta Bionics Stock Performance

Beta Bionics stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. Beta Bionics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $647.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 3.40. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Beta Bionics had a negative net margin of 60.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $27.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Beta Bionics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beta Bionics

In other Beta Bionics news, Director Christy Jones sold 2,811 shares of Beta Bionics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $39,354.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $383,600. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Stephen Feider sold 6,676 shares of Beta Bionics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $84,184.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 166,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,928.33. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 27,687 shares of company stock valued at $343,586 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beta Bionics Profile

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company's flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics' offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual‐hormone modes.

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