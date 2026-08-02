Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Asana, Inc. $ASAN

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 158,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Asana at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 335.1% during the first quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 64.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asana news, CEO Daniel Mark Rogers sold 13,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $95,013.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,891,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,811.10. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aziz Megji sold 13,239 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $89,098.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 765,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,151,067.97. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 118,304 shares of company stock valued at $792,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 61.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Asana from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asana

Asana Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $8.31 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.58 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 74.32% and a negative net margin of 20.21%.The company's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Asana has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asana

Asana, Inc NYSE: ASAN is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana's platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company's cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

Further Reading

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